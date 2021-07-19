Business Break
Wet Start to the Work Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The weather pattern is featuring numerous showers and storms on this Monday evening, and we will keep that forecast going for tomorrow too. We can’t rule our showers at any point in the day or night through the middle of week, and our temperatures tomorrow will likely stay in the low to mid 80s depending on the coverage of rain and storms. For the middle and end of the week, the coverage of rain should start to drop off a bit - closer to the 30-50% range in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start to climb back to the mid to upper 80s during this time, with some places reaching the low 90s if they don’t have any showers or storms around. For the weekend, we expect a more ‘average’ forecast for late July - the coverage of rain and storms back in the 20-30% range with highs in the lower 90s. Look for that general forecast to continue into early next week. As always, be prepared for rain this time of year with the umbrella and the WTVM weather app!

