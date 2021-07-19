ZÖe Pediatrics hosts back-to-school bash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The start of the new school year is approaching and ZÖe Pediatrics held its back-to-school bash Sunday morning.

The focus of the event was to prepare students, teachers, and faculty for the upcoming school year.

With schools reverting from a virtual classroom setting to face-to-face learning comes more of a chance to spread COVID-19 in schools. This community event is part two of their efforts to vaccinate adults and children age 12 and up.

“It actually just warms my heart to be able to see all our kids and get ready to send them off with their full backpacks that we’re also giving out and we’re just trying to have a good time today,” said Alishia Herring, medical assistant.

Sunday’s community event included ice cream, face painting, music, fun activities for children of all ages and an opportunity to win 50″ 4k HDTVs.

