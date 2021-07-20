ALEA investigating fatal ATV accident in Lee Co.

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a fatal single-vehicle accident in Lee County.

Coroner Bill Harris confirmed to News Leader 9 a 14-year-old boy died following an ATV accident on Lee Road 393.

No further details were available as ALEA continues its investigation.

This is the second fatal ATV accident in east Alabama within the last 48 hours; a Chambers County teen died early Sunday morning.

