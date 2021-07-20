Business Break
As cases rise, Alabama again posting daily COVID-19 data

The Alabama Department of Public Health is once again making daily updates to its COVID-19 dashboard after seeing a rise in cases and hospitalizations.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has decided to resume daily updates to its COVID-19 data and surveillance board after noting an increased number of cases and hospitalizations.

ADPH reports 7,915 cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days. As of Monday, there were 469 hospitalizations.

[ADPH Data and Surveillance Dashboard]

The decision is a reversal from early June when the state’s pandemic numbers were down considerably from historic highs at the start of the year. ADPH moved to updates three times per week, though it warned low vaccination rates meant the state had not put the pandemic behind it.

Vaccination rates have barely budged since early June when it was around 30 percent. Alabama now ranks last in the nation with about 33 percent of the population considered fully vaccinated.

Alabama has seen 70 percent of its counties reach “very high risk” levels for COVID-19 spread in just three weeks.

[ADPH color coded county dashboard]

Further, ADPH says nearly all COVID-19 deaths reported in Alabama since April 1, or about 96 percent, have been people who were not fully vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control, or CDC, says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus now makes up more than 83 percent of cases.

“ADPH urges all age-eligible Alabamians to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to protect themselves and reduce transmission of this severe and deadly virus,” said Deputy State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers. “COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, free, and readily available.”

