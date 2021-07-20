Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CDC: Delta variant accounts for 83% of US cases

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK — Health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus continues to surge and accounts for an estimated 83% of U.S. COVID-19 cases.

That’s a dramatic increase from the week of July 3, when the variant accounted for about 50% of genetically sequenced coronavirus cases.

“The best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 variants is to prevent the spread of disease, and vaccination is the most powerful tool we have,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during a U.S. Senate hearing Tuesday.

The delta variant is a mutated coronavirus that spreads more easily than other versions. It was first detected in India but now has been identified around the world.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— Research: Millions may have died in India during pandemic

— Muslims mark Eid al-Adha holiday in pandemic’s shadow

— South Korean gov’t apologizes over virus-stricken destroyer

— World shares mixed on worries virus may upend recoveries

___

Find more AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting
The homegoing celebration for a former Columbus city councilwoman who served for three decades.
Funeral services held for former Columbus Mayor Pro Tem, City Councilwoman Evelyn Turner Pugh

Latest News

Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul,...
Fauci, Paul clash on virus origins, trade charges of lying
Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
World's richest man goes to space
FILE - This file image shows the White House in Washington, D.C. A White House staffer’s...
White House staffer, Pelosi aide test positive for COVID-19
The CDC hopes to have a vaccine for young children by the end of the year.
COVID vaccines for kids still months away
The crew of the New Shepard are seen inside the rocket on Tuesday before launch.
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’