Celebration of life for Evelyn Turner Pugh

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Family, City officials, former colleagues, sorority sisters, and anyone she had an impact on joined in on the celebration of life ceremony today to say goodbye.

Turner Pugh’s pastor, Valeria Thompson said today is a sad day, but a happy day. She told News Leader 9 it’s a happy day because she knows Turner Pugh had a relationship with Jesus Christ.

“To me her legacy would be to love people and treat them right. And just to make sure we’re doing all that God has called us to do. Evelyn was on an assignment, and even on her death she was still completing assignments. We just thank God for her life but we also thank God for her legacy.”, said Thompson. “Today is a sad day, but it’s also a happy day. It’s a happy day knowing her and knowing she had a relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Many people boast about the selflessness the 71-year-old showed for her community. Out of the 30 years she spent representing district four in Columbus, people who knew her told News Leader 9, one of her crowning achievements was the project to widen Forest Road in Columbus.

The three year project that started in 2014 and ended in 2017 to convert the once two lane Forrest road into four lanes and a bridge. Turner Pugh saw it’s completion just two years before she stepped down from her position on city council for health reasons in 2019.

The list goes on and on for all the Carver High grad accomplished in her lifetime. According to her obituary, in 1988 she was the first black woman to serve on city council for Columbus. It also says, many years down the line in 2007 she was named one of Georgia’s top public servants by Georgia Trend Magazine.

“We will truly truly miss her, she’ll be celebrating in heaven.”, said Mary Brooks, a church member of Evelyn Turner Pugh.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.