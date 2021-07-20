Business Break
Columbus police chief talks crime, officer recruitment efforts

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon joined news anchor Barbara Gauthier via Zoom on News Leader 9 at 5:30 Monday evening.

During our bi-monthly “Chat with the Chief” segment, Blackmon discussed the double homicide on Saturday afternoon, the latest efforts on combatting violent crime, and recruitment and hiring of police offers.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Wynnton Arts Academy designated as Title 1 Reward School
Residents react to several fires at Columbus apartment complex
Ken Townsend talks Dow Jones plummet due to concern of COVID-19 cases rising
