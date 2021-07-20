Business Break
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set after campaign video left damage on government property

A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.

In May 2020, Jones hosted a campaign music video in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. However the next day, Columbus police claimed that there was thousands of dollars worth of damage after citizens participating in Jones’ campaign music video did “donuts” with a vehicle in the civic center parking lot.

Jones and four other citizens are being charged in relation to a campaign music video that he released on social media.

Mark Jones turned himself in after warrants were issued for his arrest following the incident at the Columbus Civic Center.

The video encouraged people to vote him into the district attorney seat.

Jones is charged with criminal damage to property in the first degree and interference with government property after.

An out-of-town judge and prosecutor will handle the case to avoid any conflict of interest in a criminal case against a local district attorney.

