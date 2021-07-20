Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13

Latest News

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
Watchdog: Little help from Trump officials in census probe
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Plea hearing delayed for Columbus man accused of stabbing wife to death in 2019
Plea hearing delayed for Columbus man accused of stabbing wife to death in 2019