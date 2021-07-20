Business Break
Advertisement

Kirby Smart shares a Dell McGee story at SEC Media Days

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - SEC Media Days are in full swing. The first of our three area teams hit the podium this afternoon.

We heard from Head Coach Kirby Smart, quarterback JT Daniels and defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

Smart says Columbus native and UGA running backs coach Dell McGee had a powerful message to share about vaccines. Find more in the video below.

