Harris Co. School District to host second vaccine clinic

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting a second opportunity for students 12 years or older, parents and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is also open to district employees which includes classified staff, bus drivers, ABM staff, School Nutrition Program staff, active substitutes, community coaches who serve as assistant coaches, and spouses of all individuals.

The first dose will be given on August 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the media center of Harris County High School located at 8281 GA Highway 116. Participants should enter and exit through the media center door to the left of the school’s main entrance. The exact date for the second dose isn’t set, but will be around three weeks after the first dose.

Pre-registration is encouraged at https://westcentralhealthdistrict.com.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given. The Pfizer consent form is required for all persons aged 12 and older and must be completed each time the vaccine is administered.

Those participating in the clinics must remain in a waiting area 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered for monitoring purposes.

