Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Harris Co. School District to host second vaccine clinic

One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta...
One significant change we've seen since the start of summer is the rise of cases from the Delta Variant.(WJHG/WECP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is hosting a second opportunity for students 12 years or older, parents and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The clinic is also open to district employees which includes classified staff, bus drivers, ABM staff, School Nutrition Program staff, active substitutes, community coaches who serve as assistant coaches, and spouses of all individuals.

The first dose will be given on August 3 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the media center of Harris County High School located at 8281 GA Highway 116. Participants should enter and exit through the media center door to the left of the school’s main entrance. The exact date for the second dose isn’t set, but will be around three weeks after the first dose.

Pre-registration is encouraged at https://westcentralhealthdistrict.com.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine will be given. The Pfizer consent form is required for all persons aged 12 and older and must be completed each time the vaccine is administered.

Those participating in the clinics must remain in a waiting area 15 minutes after the vaccine is administered for monitoring purposes.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set after campaign video left damage on government property

Latest News

Angelett Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
SEC Media Days Begins - 7/19/21
SEC Media Days underway this week in Hoover, Ala.
The Alabama Department of Public Health is once again making daily updates to its COVID-19...
As cases rise, Alabama again posting daily COVID-19 data
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set after campaign video left damage on government property