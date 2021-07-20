Business Break
Advertisement

Ken Townsend talks Dow Jones plummet due to concern of COVID-19 cases rising

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The rising number of COVID-19 cases is spooking investors.

U.S. stocks fell aggressively today. The Dow Jones dropped more than 700 points. This drop exceeded a 2% decline in late january.

The S&P 500 and the NASDAQ were both down more than one percent.

Ken Townsend, a partner with Townsend Wealth Management, spoke with News Leader 9′s Jason Dennis in the WTVM studio during our 5:00 p.m. newscast Monday.

Townsend addresses what the stock market drop means for your 401K and other investment plans.

