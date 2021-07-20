Muscogee Co. GOP welcomes Latham Sadddler

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party welcomed a Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Monday night.

Latham Saddler is challenging Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Saddler touted his military experience: he spent 8 years as a Navy SEAL officer and served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council. Saddler says his goal is get and keep business in Georgia.

“Every year, for the past seven years in a row, low taxes low regulations creates a wonderful environment for Georgians to start a business, run a business, raise a family, and conservative policies work,” said Latham Saddler, candidate for senate.

Saddler is among what’s expected to be a crowded field of republicans hoping to unseat Warnock who won a runoff in January, becoming the first black U.S. senator in Georgia history.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.