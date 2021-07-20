Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Muscogee Co. GOP welcomes Latham Sadddler

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Republican Party welcomed a Georgia U.S. Senate candidate Monday night.

Latham Saddler is challenging Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. Saddler touted his military experience: he spent 8 years as a Navy SEAL officer and served as Director of Intelligence Programs on the National Security Council. Saddler says his goal is get and keep business in Georgia.

“Every year, for the past seven years in a row, low taxes low regulations creates a wonderful environment for Georgians to start a business, run a business, raise a family, and conservative policies work,” said Latham Saddler, candidate for senate.

Saddler is among what’s expected to be a crowded field of republicans hoping to unseat Warnock who won a runoff in January, becoming the first black U.S. senator in Georgia history.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting
Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant

Latest News

MCSB doubles down on reopening plans; discusses retention incentive pay
Columbus police chief talks crime, officer recruitment efforts
Columbus police chief talks crime, officer recruitment efforts
ALEA investigating fatal ATV accident in Lee Co.
Wynnton Arts Academy designated as Title 1 Reward School
Wynnton Arts Academy designated as Title 1 Reward School