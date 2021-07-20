Business Break
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition

Angelett Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The Wendy’s Company.(Wendy's)
By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City restaurant manager has been nationally recognized by her company.

Angelett Mathis is the general manager of Wendy’s at 3896 U.S. Highway 280 West in Phenix City. She was recently recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The Wendy’s Company.

This distinction places Mathis among the top of all Wendy’s restaurant general managers throughout the United States and Canada, according to Carlisle Corporation, a Wendy’s franchisee.

“Angelette is a true leader and so deserved of this recognition; she is respected and beloved by her team and guests,” said Brian McDaniel, SVP for Carlisle, franchisee of The Wendy’s Company.

General Managers from the entire Wendy’s global network of more than 6,700 restaurants were evaluated against set criteria such as customer satisfaction scores and customer count growth.

Company officials say the top 500 general managers were selected by a committee comprised of franchisee and company leadership.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

