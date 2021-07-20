Plea hearing delayed for Columbus man accused of stabbing wife to death in 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a Columbus woman who was stabbed to death was expecting to see the man police say is responsible to plead guilty today.

Instead, the family of 34 year old DeAnn King showed up to a Muscogee County courtroom and was informed by court officials that the suspect, the victim’s husband Marcus King, would not be making a plea today.

Police say her husband stabbed her to death on March 25th, 2019 at their home on Dorsey Drive.

“And we’re tired. We need peace. We need closure. And we haven’t got it. And this is like a game for them. For the defense attorney. It’s a game because why would you put that on the docket and then on the day of pull. Why do you do that. Why do that to us,” said Chavala Richardson, DeAnn King’s sister.

