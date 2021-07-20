Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Slightly Drier Forecast to End the Week

Derek’s Forecast!
Derek Kinkade
Derek Kinkade((Source: WTVM))
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the middle and end of the week, the rain coverage looks a little lower than what we have seen over the past few days (in the 30-50%) range with highs back in the mid to upper 80s in most spots. If you’re heading out and about, you’ll want to make sure to bring the umbrella with you since the random scattering of showers and storms won’t go away completely. As we roll into the weekend, the rain coverage should drop off a bit, back in the 10-30% range. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s because of this, and early next week should start off mostly dry too. Look for a return to the pop up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening for most of next week - with the rain coverage around 30% - a pretty ‘average’ forecast for late July. Temperatures next week should be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set after campaign video left damage on government property

Latest News

Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Wet Summer Pattern Continues
Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Wet Start to the Work Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
A Stormy Start to the Work Week