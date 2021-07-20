Slightly Drier Forecast to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Going into the middle and end of the week, the rain coverage looks a little lower than what we have seen over the past few days (in the 30-50%) range with highs back in the mid to upper 80s in most spots. If you’re heading out and about, you’ll want to make sure to bring the umbrella with you since the random scattering of showers and storms won’t go away completely. As we roll into the weekend, the rain coverage should drop off a bit, back in the 10-30% range. Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 90s because of this, and early next week should start off mostly dry too. Look for a return to the pop up showers and storms during the afternoon and evening for most of next week - with the rain coverage around 30% - a pretty ‘average’ forecast for late July. Temperatures next week should be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

