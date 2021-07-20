“Taking care of the rangers”: Military outreach center opens in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - There’s a new partnership in Columbus to help rangers establish a new chapter in life, life after their service in the army. The leader of the efforts is a group called GallantFew, a veteran service nonprofit organization. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday morning as the new center opens its doors.

Saint Luke United Methodist Church met a need in the community - one to help rangers transition out of the army and on to what’s next for them after leaving the military. Through significant volunteer efforts, the Ranger Outreach Center has come to life.

“This is a physical sign and a show of a commitment to the men who have been deploying for 20 years since 9/11 who have a long legacy here in Columbus in the Rangers,” said Maj. Ret. Tony Mayne of GallantFew.

The center is designed to cover as much ground as possible to help rangers overcome what could be a turbulent time in their lives. There are decades of experience behind the project to make it successful. It offers an approach that rangers are very accustomed to: structure.

“You know, in the military, you have a structure moving forward, and then you get outside and it’s totally different,” Msg. Ret. Rick Barela.

From helping them with their faith, finances, and finding a job, it’s an all encompassing endeavor.

”We know what resources are best from our nonprofit, Gallant Few, but paramount is faith and love. By having this building, we’re going to be able to show that back out to the community,” Mayne added.

“The ability now for Rangers and family members to come in the heart of where Rangers are made in Columbus, Georgia to receive detailed transition service. We care about their health, we care about their faith. It’s so much more than just finding a veteran a job. This is Columbus, Georgia taking care of the Rangers.”

The Ranger Outreach Center is located at 1022 2nd Avenue, next to Saint Luke United Methodist Church in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.