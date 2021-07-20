Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wet Summer Pattern Continues

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stalled-out front stretching across the Deep South has been keeping an unsettled summertime weather pattern in place this week, serving as a focal point for decent coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Today looks to be the wettest day of the work week with coverage around 60-70% then dropping to 40-50% Wednesday through Friday. With a mainly cloudy sky and intermittent periods of rain, highs will top out in the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow, then upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of the work week.

If you’re feeling a little waterlogged, good news is the forecast continues to trend drier for the weekend and beyond, which will feature more typical late July weather: just hit-or-miss storms during the heat of the day and more intervals of extended, hot sunshine. Highs will climb back into the low 90s with rain coverage around 10-30% starting Saturday and sticking around through at least the middle of next week. In the meantime, keep the umbrella around and have the WTVM Weather app handy to track any developing storms!

Download the free WTVM Weather Mobile App for your forecast → http://onelink.to/stormteam9.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
Valley police investigating fatal Saturday shooting
Competitive eater makes stop at The Juicy Seafood in Columbus
Competitive eater makes stop at Columbus seafood restaurant

Latest News

Tuesday AM WX
Tuesday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
Wet Start to the Work Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
A Stormy Start to the Work Week
Meteorologist Anna Sims
Transitioning to a Stormier Pattern for the Work Week