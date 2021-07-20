Wet Summer Pattern Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stalled-out front stretching across the Deep South has been keeping an unsettled summertime weather pattern in place this week, serving as a focal point for decent coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Today looks to be the wettest day of the work week with coverage around 60-70% then dropping to 40-50% Wednesday through Friday. With a mainly cloudy sky and intermittent periods of rain, highs will top out in the low to mid 80s today and tomorrow, then upper 80s to near 90 for the rest of the work week.

If you’re feeling a little waterlogged, good news is the forecast continues to trend drier for the weekend and beyond, which will feature more typical late July weather: just hit-or-miss storms during the heat of the day and more intervals of extended, hot sunshine. Highs will climb back into the low 90s with rain coverage around 10-30% starting Saturday and sticking around through at least the middle of next week. In the meantime, keep the umbrella around and have the WTVM Weather app handy to track any developing storms!

