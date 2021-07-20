Wynnton Arts Academy designated as Title 1 Reward School

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Wynnton Arts Academy has been identified as a Fiscal Year-21 Title 1 Reward School.

The District’s Executive Director of Federal Programs, Tim Smith, says the state sent the school district a note of congratulations on having a Title 1 school named as a Rewards School.

He says the state also sent a certificate for the school.

“They have defined as a Title I Reward School as a Title I school among the five percent of Title I schools in the state that is making the most progress in improving the performance of the all students group over the most recent two years in statewide assessments,” said Smith.

Wynnton Arts Academy Principal Jackie Mumpower received the school’s certificate from the state at Monday night’s school board meeting.

