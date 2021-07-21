1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A man is dead and woman is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Lee County late Monday night.

25-year-old Marquez D. Thomas, of Salem, and another passenger were traveling north on AL Hwy. 51 in south Lee County when he apparently ran off the roadway and overturned at the intersection of AL Hwy. 51 and Lee Road 38, according to Lee County Coroner Bill Harris.

Thomas and his female passenger were ejected from the vehicle. Harris say neither occupants were believed to have been wearing seatbelts.

Both were transported by East Alabama Medical Center EMS to Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown with serious injuries. Thomas died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon. His passenger remains in critical condition.

The accident remains under investigation by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

