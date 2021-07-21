Business Break
Columbus DPH holds free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Department of Public Health is holding two drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week.

The first clinic takes place on Wednesday, July 21 at Columbus High School located at 1700 Cherokee Ave. The clinic begins at 2 p.m. and will end at 5 p.m.

The second clinic is on Thursday, July 22, at Carver High School located at 3100 8th Street. The clinic takes place from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

The Pfizer vaccine will be given. To register and schedule an appointment, click here.

Parents or guardians must sign a consent form for children between the ages 12 to 17.

