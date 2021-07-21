Business Break
Columbus Mayor recognizes Ft. Benning Army rangers for heroic efforts in Uptown shooting

By Cindy Centofanti
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning Army Rangers are being recognized for saving the lives of Columbus residents during a shooting last month along Broadway in Uptown.

Staff Sergeant Jason Palma and Sergeant Michael Abuan, two Army Rangers from Alpha company, 3rd Ranger Battalion were the first to respond after shots were fired the evening of June 11th which is why Mayor Skip Henderson dedicated today as their day in a proclamation.

The two Rangers were inside eating dinner at The Loft when Tanishka Aron ran inside the restaurant after being shot in the stomach. Staff Sergeant Palma determined there was no exit wound and applied a seal and prevented hypothermia. A second victim who was shot in the leg was brought inside the building to safety by these two Rangers, and Sergeant Abuan applied a tourniquet to keep the victim stable.

“They told me I got shot in my stomach but I was going to be okay... they helped me. And I am very grateful for them,” said Tanishka Aron.

“We are extremely grateful to these two brave men and all of their brother and sisters in the United States military. Now therefore, I Skip Henderson the Mayor of Columbus Georgia does hereby proclaim Tuesday, July 20, 2021 as Sergeant Michael Abuan and Staff Sergeant Jason Palma Day in Columbus Georgia,” proclaimed Mayor Skip Henderson.

In speaking with Major Dana Gingrich the Executive Officer for the 3rd Ranger Battalion who spoke on behalf of Staff Sergeant Palma and Sergeant Abuan, he tells me the actions of these two men truly exemplify the meaning behind “Rangers Lead the Way!”

Four people in Uptown and one person in Phenix City were injured in the shootings from that night but Mayor Skip Henderson says that number could have been higher if it weren’t for these two Rangers who stepped up to help.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

