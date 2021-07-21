Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Despite Canadian easing, US extends land border restrictions

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The United States government is extending the closure of the land borders with Canada and Mexico until at least Aug. 21.

The move announced Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security came two days after the Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on Aug. 9, and those from the rest of the world on Sept. 7.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 both the U.S. and Canadian governments restricted non-essential travel by land between the two countries, although Canadians have been able to fly into the United States.

Until the Canadian decision on Monday, the two governments had extended the closure every month.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13
MCSB doubles down on reopening plans; discusses retention incentive pay

Latest News

The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Wildfires in US West blowing ‘so much smoke’ into East Coast
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
People run after shots were heard early Wednesday morning amid an NBA championship celebration...
Shootings during Milwaukee NBA Finals celebrations wound 3
The Canadian government announced it would begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into...
Canada to reopen border to vaccinated Americans