Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Doctor: Vaccinated people can still test positive for COVID, not likely to get as sick

By Ahniaelyah Spraggs
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:07 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local healthcare center is reminding people that getting your COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t make you immune to contracting the virus.

“I don’t think there’s a reason to panic, but I do want to remind people that even though you have the vaccine - it doesn’t mean that you’re completely invulnerable,” explained Terri Jordan, physician’s assistant.

Jordan says it’s not unusual for someone to still get the virus after getting vaccinated. “We found a more, a larger percent of people that were positive after that wait period for the Johnson & Johnson.”

Of her 43 patients who tested positive for COVID, eight still got COVID even after getting vaccinated. Two received the Pfizer vaccine, two opted for the Moderna vaccine, and four got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“I’m a caregiver and I just want to make myself protected,” said Estelle Glover, Hamilton resident.

The news isn’t all bad. Dr. Joseph Kaplan says vaccinated patients who have tested positive for COVID didn’t get severely sick. “Although the patient was positive, they really weren’t very sick - a little bit of sore throat, a little bit of body aches, very similar to the flu vaccine.”

And for anyone who is still hesitant about getting the vaccine, Dr. Kaplan says the side effects are minimal. “The percentage of people getting side effects are extremely small and the percentage of lives saved are extremely large.”

The CDC says even if you’ve had COVID, you should still get vaccinated because experts don’t know how long you’re protected from getting sick again after recovering from the virus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13
Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
MCSB doubles down on reopening plans; discusses retention incentive pay

Latest News

Urban League of Greater Columbus receives $500,000 grant
Urban League of Greater Columbus receives a $500,000 grant
Columbus Mayor recognizes Ft. Benning Army rangers for heroic efforts in Uptown shooting
Columbus Mayor recognizes Ft. Benning Army rangers for heroic efforts in Uptown shooting
Here’s how Delta Variant has slowed down COVID herd immunity
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash