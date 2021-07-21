Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES (CNN) - A dog that got carried away, figuratively and literally, while swimming in the sea was found miles from where he went in.

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a rocky outcropping in Wales.

The springer spaniel had jumped in for a swim and reportedly kept paddling out to sea.

He was missing for three hours and was discovered on some cliffs, roughly three miles away from where he got in.

Volunteer responders with the Royal National Lifeboat Institution rescued Ollie and returned him safely to his owner.

After his long swim, Ollie appeared to be grateful for the boat ride back.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13
MCSB doubles down on reopening plans; discusses retention incentive pay

Latest News

Joseph O’Connor, 22, was arrested in the coastal resort town of Estepona, Spain. (Source: Gray...
UK man arrested in Spain, charged in US with Twitter hack
FILE - Recovery work continues at the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse site.
Judge: $150M initially for victims in Florida condo collapse
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi moves to block Trump allies from Jan. 6 committee; McCarthy threatens boycott
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
A federal judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of an Arkansas ban on gender-confirming...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas ban on gender-confirming treatment for transgender youth