Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends of Ronald “Red” Barksdale gathered Wednesday to celebrate his life.

The memorial service was originally supposed to be held at Progressive Funeral Home, but because of the amount of people that wanted to attend and celebrate Red’s life, the service was held at First African Baptist Church.

Family and friends spoke about Red and they also presented a token of appreciation to Neil Richardson, who is the Director of Safehouse Columbus. Red would often visit Safehouse Columbus.

“I’ve shed tears but tears of joy because I know he is with the Lord because on Wednesday when they did that balloon release, God put that rainbow in the sky,” said Linda Williams, Red’s sister.

“As we celebrate a life today, we celebrate dancing in no matter what circumstances,” said Neil Richardson, Director of Safehouse Columbus. “I think it’s almost cool that it’s raining because you know he’d be dancing in the rain.”

Red’s life ended July 13 in the same area where he danced for so many, in the 1400 block of Veterans Parkway. According to police, he stepped into the road and was hit by a car traveling southbound.

He was well known in the community for dancing on the corners just to provide a smile.

