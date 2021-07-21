Hotter & Drier Days Soon on the Horizon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More unsettled weather around at times for Wednesday as a front parked out near the Chattahoochee Valley serves as a focal point for showers and storms to develop again. Nevertheless, morning clouds will give way to breaks of steamy sunshine this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s – a trend that should carry into Thursday. Rain coverage will stay around 40-50% through the end of the work week, still higher than average for this time of the year.

By the weekend however, we flip the switch to a more classic summertime pattern for the Deep South: turning hotter and just isolated showers and storms possible during the heat of the day. Afternoon highs will soar back into the low to mid 90s as a dominant ridge of high pressure builds over the U.S. This pattern will put rain coverage back to “normal” for late July (around 10-30%). In the meantime though, you’ll still need the umbrella and WTVM Weather app handy through the end of the work week! But if you’re tired of the rain, fret not! Changes are a comin’.

