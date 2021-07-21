LaGrange police arrest man on robbery charge

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department has made an arrest in connection to an incident that occurred inside of a convenience store.

Around 6:30 p.m. tonight, patrol officers were dispatched to 512 Daniel Street in reference to a disturbance.

Upon arrival, police say they spoke to a man who stated that Nikieta Rosegreen confronted him inside the store and accused him of stealing money from him several months ago. Rosegreen then suddenly grabbed the man and began searching through his pockets while demanding money from him and eventually stole a debit card from the man’s pocket, according to officials.

The LPD Criminal Investigations Section was notified and subsequently arrested Rosegreen. He now faces a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.

