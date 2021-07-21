Macon-Russell Community Action Agency receives $100k sanitizer donation

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - $100,000 worth of hand sanitizer is now heading to people in Russell and Macon Counties along with surrounding areas. This comes after the Macon-Russell Community Action Agency partnered with Good 360.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Troy University, governments in Macon and Russell Counties, and others will be able to obtain the hand sanitizer. The donation will be used to keep people in our area safe, especially in light of the new COVID variants.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to provide the necessary PPE here in the counties through this collaborative effort through the Macon-Russell Community Action Agency,” said Angel Walker, Executive Director of Macon-Russell Community Action Agency.

“We are more stronger together and it’s teamwork and it is a community service and that’s what we should be all about, is service our communities wherever we live,” said Cattie Epps, Russell County Commissioner - District 5.

The Macon-Russell Community Action Agency said it will continue to partner with Good 360 and Mother Mary Mission in order to bring more PPE to our community in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.