Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Macon-Russell Community Action Agency receives $100k sanitizer donation

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - $100,000 worth of hand sanitizer is now heading to people in Russell and Macon Counties along with surrounding areas. This comes after the Macon-Russell Community Action Agency partnered with Good 360.

Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Troy University, governments in Macon and Russell Counties, and others will be able to obtain the hand sanitizer. The donation will be used to keep people in our area safe, especially in light of the new COVID variants.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to provide the necessary PPE here in the counties through this collaborative effort through the Macon-Russell Community Action Agency,” said Angel Walker, Executive Director of Macon-Russell Community Action Agency.

“We are more stronger together and it’s teamwork and it is a community service and that’s what we should be all about, is service our communities wherever we live,” said Cattie Epps, Russell County Commissioner - District 5.

The Macon-Russell Community Action Agency said it will continue to partner with Good 360 and Mother Mary Mission in order to bring more PPE to our community in the upcoming months.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
The Forensic K9 unit of Richland County assisted in the search.
Body of pro-basketball player from South Carolina pulled from lake after 86 days
The crash happened shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Chamber County Road 62.
Teen dies in ATV accident in Chambers County
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13

Latest News

New Horizons Behavioral Health holds grand opening event for pharmacy
New Horizons Behavioral Health holds grand opening event for pharmacy
Nikieta Rosegreen faces a charge of robbery by sudden snatching.
LaGrange police arrest man on robbery charge
Georgia Bulldogs take the stage at SEC Media Days
Kirby Smart shares a Dell McGee story at SEC Media Days
Plea hearing delayed for Columbus man accused of stabbing wife to death in 2019
Plea hearing delayed for Columbus man accused of stabbing wife to death in 2019