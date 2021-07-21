More Hit or Miss Storms to End the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain coverage for Thursday and Friday is looking about the same - in the 30-50% range during the afternoon and evening - meaning you’ll want to be prepared for some showers or storms, but the overall coverage will be less than what we saw Monday and Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for everyone, and we will see some lower 90s on the map too. The weather trends drier for the weekend with the coverage of rain dropping (with Sunday being the driest day out of the 9-day forecast). Look for more sunshine and less clouds, which will push temperatures back to the low and mid 90s. For next week, there won’t be a lot of day to day changes to the weather - the forecast looks pretty average for summer with many spots reaching the low 90s and the coverage of rain in the 20-30% range. Wednesday might be trending as the wettest day, but we have plenty of time to fine-tune that forecast as we get closer.

