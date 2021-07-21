Muscogee Co. GOP welcomes Vernon Jones

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A republican hoping to replace Gov. Brian Kemp as the next governor of Georgia is in Columbus to push his campaign.

Former Georgia State Representative Vernon Jones is running on a “Georgia First” platform. The pro-Trump republican says he wants to approach every issue with Georgian’s best interests in mind.

Jones, a former democrat, has previously served in the Georgia House of Representatives. He also unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2010 and served eight years as the Chief Executive Officer of Dekalb County.

“This is a listening tour I want to hear what’s on Georgian’s minds,” said Jones. “That’s where Brian Kemp failed - he failed to listen to Georgians. People feel like I have a grasp of what they are feeling what’s on their minds and they want a fighter they want someone that could stand up to the left and they see that in Vernon Jones.”

That event was hosted by the Muscogee County GOP.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.