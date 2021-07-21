New group launches to promote local black-owned businesses

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new group is launching in the Fountain City that is designed to boost local black-owned businesses.

The newly formed Georgia Coalition of Black Chambers announced the kickoff of the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce. Based in Columbus, it will serve 16 counties.

They hope to become the “premiere resource for the development and strengthening of black-owned businesses in the River Valley.”

“If you were in attendance tonight you learned so much about the history of black chambers and what black chambers can provide,” said Toyia Tucker, Vice President of Governmental Affairs of the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce.

“When you need help, in terms of business, that’s where the chamber comes in and that’s what a chamber should be doing helping businesses to grow... helping businesses to sustain themselves also helping with work force development as well,” said Michael Muhammad, President of the RVBCOFC.

The event was also an innovative, networking workshop.

