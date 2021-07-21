Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

New group launches to promote local black-owned businesses

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new group is launching in the Fountain City that is designed to boost local black-owned businesses.

The newly formed Georgia Coalition of Black Chambers announced the kickoff of the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce. Based in Columbus, it will serve 16 counties.

They hope to become the “premiere resource for the development and strengthening of black-owned businesses in the River Valley.”

“If you were in attendance tonight you learned so much about the history of black chambers and what black chambers can provide,” said Toyia Tucker, Vice President of Governmental Affairs of the River Valley Black Chamber of Commerce.

“When you need help, in terms of business, that’s where the chamber comes in and that’s what a chamber should be doing helping businesses to grow... helping businesses to sustain themselves also helping with work force development as well,” said Michael Muhammad, President of the RVBCOFC.

The event was also an innovative, networking workshop.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13
MCSB doubles down on reopening plans; discusses retention incentive pay

Latest News

Slumping vaccination rates have lent the biggest hand in an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Local health officials discuss increase in COVID-19 cases in past two weeks
The Columbus Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested Victim ID’d in fatal crash near Primrose Rd., Macon Rd.
HNN File Image
Columbus DPH holds free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
Muscogee Co. GOP welcomes Vernon Jones
Muscogee Co. GOP welcomes Vernon Jones