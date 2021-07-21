Business Break
New Horizons Behavioral Health holds grand opening event for pharmacy

By Leonard Hall
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New Horizons Behavioral Health held a grand opening event for its new pharmacy on Tuesday. It aims to make it easier for behavior health patients to get their prescriptions.

Health officials are looking to help people with serious mental illness such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and major depression.

The Genoa Healthcare pharmacy is onsite at New Horizons Behavioral Health, located at 2100 Comer Avenue in Columbus.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

