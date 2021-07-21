Urban League of Greater Columbus receives a $500,000 grant

Business Break
Urban League of Greater Columbus receives $500,000 grant
By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Congressman Sanford Bishop announcing half a million dollars is headed to the Urban League of Greater Columbus.

Bishop says the money will go to the revitalization of it’s historic headquarters. The project will preserve the architecture and improve assistance to the public.

The funds are coming from the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. The Urban league helps with employment training, coaching, placement, youth programs and more.

