Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
UPDATE: 14-year-old ID’d in fatal ATV accident on Lee Rd. 393
A trial date is set to begin on September 13 for District Attorney Mark Jones.
District Attorney Mark Jones trial date set to begin Sept. 13
Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
MCSB doubles down on reopening plans; discusses retention incentive pay

Latest News

WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
John Blume was sitting at his dining room table when a car crashed into his home and pushed him...
WATCH: Man hit by car in his own home
Police say the female driver had a medical emergency that caused the accident.
Man hit by car inside Mo. home, shoved across room (no sound)