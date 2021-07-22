Business Break
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host Youth Culinary Olympics

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Before kids head back to school, the Columbus Convention and Trade Center wants to have one last hoorah.

It’s hosting its first ever Youth Culinary Olympics. The event starts tomorrow at 9 a.m.

Roughly 20 Muscogee County students will meet at the Trade Center. They’ll then be escorted to the partners who are helping to provide ingredients for a “cook off.” Frank’s Alley, Hotel Indigo and AC Hotel are the partners.

The Trade Center’s Executive Chef Christopher Walters who came up with the idea, says after the kids create their dishes, they will then be judged by a panel of judges.

Christopher Walters Executive Chef Columbus Trade Center

“It will take their minds off of the COVID situation here… it has been a long year and I really wanted to do something before they got back to school,” said Christopher Walters, Executive Chef Columbus Trade Center.

“We are also seeing that it is just time to bring everyone back together in a safe way. So this is an opportunity for students to feel safe by learning a new skill set through our culinary program,” said Director, Hayley Tillery.

The kids who win will walk away with brand new mini-grills from Academy Sports and Outdoors and even get some gift certificates.

