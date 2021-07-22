Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change

Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change
Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change
By Brennan Reh
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department will be making some changes to where and when you can get tested for COVID-19 later this summer.

The health department is currently holding drive-up testing in the parking lot behind their Comer Avenue building. COVID-19 testing is Monday and Fridays from 9:00AM - 1:00PM.

Toward the beginning of August, the health department will be moving COVID testing will be moving to their new location with more testing opportunities.

“Starting August 2nd, we’re going to be moving to other location across town at 5601 Veterans Parkway and we’ll be doing testing Monday through Friday from about nine to one, I believe,” said Jack Lockwood, Columbus Health Department Risk Communicator.

COVID testing at the health department is free and for Georgia residents only. You can register for an appointment online or call 706-653-6613.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after warrants issued in fatal hit and run on Macon Rd.
‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.

Latest News

MCSD's summer learning experience wrapped up July 9th.
Combating learning loss during the pandemic
Ga. Department of Juvenile Justice holds job fair
Hamilton’s police chief adjusts to new position
Hamilton’s police chief adjusts to new position
EAMC sees doubling of COVID-19 patients in a week