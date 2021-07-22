Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department will be making some changes to where and when you can get tested for COVID-19 later this summer.

The health department is currently holding drive-up testing in the parking lot behind their Comer Avenue building. COVID-19 testing is Monday and Fridays from 9:00AM - 1:00PM.

Toward the beginning of August, the health department will be moving COVID testing will be moving to their new location with more testing opportunities.

“Starting August 2nd, we’re going to be moving to other location across town at 5601 Veterans Parkway and we’ll be doing testing Monday through Friday from about nine to one, I believe,” said Jack Lockwood, Columbus Health Department Risk Communicator.

COVID testing at the health department is free and for Georgia residents only. You can register for an appointment online or call 706-653-6613.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.