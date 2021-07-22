Combating learning loss during the pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - $1.5 million could be coming to the Peach State to help address learning loss during the pandemic. Congressman Sanford Bishop helped secure the federal funds for the Georgia Family Connection Partnership under the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Resources, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, which now heads to the full House of Representatives.

The Muscogee County School District’s revamped six week summer learning experience wrapped up on July 9th. It featured a completely different curriculum to make learning more engaging as a way to help make up for learning loss during the pandemic.

MCSD officials say they usually have about 2,000 - 3,000 students during a normal summer learning program. This summer, they say they had almost 6,500 students.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says they just got the teacher survey results back and they show roughly 91% - 95% of teachers felt it was a very successful summer learning experience. However, Dr. Lewis says this is going to be a long-term recovery process.

“We know that this is not something we can makeup in just one summer learning experience, although it was very successful. It’s going to be something we’re going to be experiencing going forward for several more years so, we are building that into the expenditure of the funds as part of our long-term plan going forward,” Dr. Lewis explained.

Dr. Lewis was part of a statewide panel discussion Wednesday. The MCSD was one of four districts to share their summer learning program’s experience and success with other district’s throughout the state. Dr. Lewis says Wednesday’s panel will help other district’s across the state start planning for next year’s summer learning program.

