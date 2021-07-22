Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Combating learning loss during the pandemic

By Brennan Reh
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - $1.5 million could be coming to the Peach State to help address learning loss during the pandemic. Congressman Sanford Bishop helped secure the federal funds for the Georgia Family Connection Partnership under the Fiscal Year 2022 Labor, Health and Human Resources, Education, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, which now heads to the full House of Representatives.

The Muscogee County School District’s revamped six week summer learning experience wrapped up on July 9th. It featured a completely different curriculum to make learning more engaging as a way to help make up for learning loss during the pandemic.

MCSD officials say they usually have about 2,000 - 3,000 students during a normal summer learning program. This summer, they say they had almost 6,500 students.

Superintendent Dr. David Lewis says they just got the teacher survey results back and they show roughly 91% - 95% of teachers felt it was a very successful summer learning experience. However, Dr. Lewis says this is going to be a long-term recovery process.

“We know that this is not something we can makeup in just one summer learning experience, although it was very successful. It’s going to be something we’re going to be experiencing going forward for several more years so, we are building that into the expenditure of the funds as part of our long-term plan going forward,” Dr. Lewis explained.

Dr. Lewis was part of a statewide panel discussion Wednesday. The MCSD was one of four districts to share their summer learning program’s experience and success with other district’s throughout the state. Dr. Lewis says Wednesday’s panel will help other district’s across the state start planning for next year’s summer learning program.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after warrants issued in fatal hit and run on Macon Rd.
‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.

Latest News

Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change
Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change
Ga. Department of Juvenile Justice holds job fair
Hamilton’s police chief adjusts to new position
Hamilton’s police chief adjusts to new position
EAMC sees doubling of COVID-19 patients in a week