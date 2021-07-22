CORRECTION: City of Columbus owns Beallwood Elementary, not Muscogee Co. School District

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have an update and correction to a story News Leader 9 first brought you last week concerning the former Beallwood Elementary School building in Columbus.

Some residents complained to News Leader 9 that the building has become an eyesore in the community and that people were dumping trash on the property. We reported that the building is owned by the Muscogee County School District - however that is incorrect, the property is actually owned by the city of Columbus.

The school district traded the land to the city in 2017 in a land swap to build the new Spencer High School. News Leader 9 has learned from Columbus officials that they are moving forward with the demolition of the old school because of the condition of the building.

They say that process should begin in the next six weeks.

