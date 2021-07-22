CVCC announces fall reopening plans

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Chattahoochee Valley Community College is excited to welcome students back on campus this fall.

Administrators say the college is planning to restore a sense of normalcy, as much as possible, while keeping the safety of students and employees at the forefront.

“Social distancing by three feet will be practiced in and out of the classroom, and face coverings will be encouraged; however, we are not requiring them after the summer term unless conditions dictate otherwise,” said President Jackie Screws.

Fall classes begin August 23, and this will be the first time since the start of COVID-19 that the College will be offering traditional, in-person class instruction. Online and hybrid classes were an option pre-COVID-19 and will continue to be an option for students.

The College will also continue to take extensive measures to ensure all areas are clean and sanitized.

According to President Screws, College administrators based their decision to bring face-to-face instruction back in full form on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO), and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS).

President Screws added that students have also expressed an interest in returning to normalcy.

“Our students have made it very clear that they are ready to return to campus, participate in face-to-face learning, and engage in student activities. They are ready, and we are ready for our Pirates to return home,” exclaimed Screws.

President Screws also noted that the challenges the COVID-19 Pandemic has placed on the job market also creates an opportunity for those who may want to consider learning a new trade to re-enter the workforce.

“Employers need skilled workers and potential employees need training to help them develop necessary skills to work and make a better life for themselves and their families. Unemployment benefits have changed. We have career tech programs like welding, industrial maintenance, and fire science, to name a few. In addition, the demand for workers in the healthcare industry such as nursing, nursing assistant, and EMS, continues to rise. CVCC has programs in all of these areas.”

The College is preparing to celebrate students returning to campus in the fall with a “COVID Comeback Fall Kickoff.” The event is set for Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 10: 00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and will include a live DJ, prizes, food vendors, games, the reveal of the College’s new mascot, and lots of information about CVCC.

“We miss our students, and this is the perfect way to welcome them home,” said Dean of Students and Campus Services Dr. Sherri Taylor. “This event will be fun, yet informative. We’ll even have our admissions and financial aid crew on site to help register students for classes. We’re also giving away scholarships for fall.”

For more information on the College’s plan for fully reopening this fall, registration information, or inquiries on how you can take part in the COVID Comeback Fall Kickoff, call 334-291-4900 or visit cv.edu.

CVCC announces fall reopening plans (Source: Chattahoochee Valley Community College)

