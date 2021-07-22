Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway at Rutledge State Prison after an inmate was found unresponsive Thursday morning.

According to Muscogee County Deputy Coroner Elizabeth Allison, the inmate is identified as 74-year-old Curtis Mincey. Allison tells News Leader 9 that Mincey was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead at approximately 3:01 a.m. on July 22.

Coroner Buddy Bryan says foul play is expected and Allison says there is an investigation into the incident surrounding the suspcious death.

Mincey will be taken to Georgia Bureau of Investigation in Decatur for an autopsy.

Coroner-Elect Buddy Bryan and Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley of the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office and Warden and Deputy Warden have been kept abreast of the situation.

The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, and the Georgia Department of Corrections are continuing to investigate.

