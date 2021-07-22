Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

EAMC sees doubling of COVID-19 patients in a week

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - East Alabama Medical Center and EAMC-Lanier have seen the number of COVID-19 patients they’re treating double in a week, according to hospital spokesman John Atkinson.

Last week, the two facilities had a combined 11 total hospitalizations over a five consecutive day period. Since Friday, though, the number has climbed daily to 23.

It’s a similar situation around the state where more than 500 are being treated, up from around 165 a month ago.

“The majority of our hospitalizations are people who have not been vaccinated,” Atkinson said.

And the Delta variant is making the fight more difficult. It’s more contagious and symptoms tend to be more severe, according to health officials.

“We are seeing a few ‘breakthrough cases’ where people who are vaccinated are having to be hospitalized,” Atkinson added.

[READ MORE: Rare ‘breakthrough’ COVID cases are causing alarm, confusion]

“The vaccine cannot completely eliminate the chance of someone being infected with COVID,” Atkinson said, “but it can decrease the risk of developing severe disease and decrease the odds of needing hospitalization.”

Despite vaccine doses being readily available, demand has dropped off considerably, especially in Alabama. With just 33 percent of the state’s population having been fully vaccinated, more than two-thirds of the state remains at heightened risk.

Ranked last in the nation for its low vaccination rate, the president of the Alabama Hospital Association likens the state’s suffering to being a self-inflicted wound.

Nationally, the number of new COVID-19 cases have tripled in the last two weeks.

Health officials continue to urge vaccination.

“Vaccination is still the best way to combat COVID-19 and we need those who are unvaccinated to seriously consider receiving the doses as soon as possible,” stressed Brooke Bailey, Infection Prevention director for East Alabama Health.

Bailey also stressed the need to take other steps previously used to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Everyone, including those who are vaccinated, should be wearing a mask when they are unable to socially distance themselves, especially while indoors” Bailey said. “And we need people to seriously think about limiting their social interactions at this time as we are hearing about a lot of cases spread among family members and friends. We need to take this situation seriously so that it doesn’t spread exponentially.”

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after warrants issued in fatal hit and run on Macon Rd.
‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.

Latest News

Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change
Columbus Health Department’s COVID testing location, days to change
Slumping vaccination rates have lent the biggest hand in an increase in COVID-19 cases.
Local health officials discuss increase in COVID-19 cases in past two weeks
HNN File Image
Columbus DPH holds free drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school