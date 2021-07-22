Business Break
Federal eviction moratorium set to end July 31

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020, file photo, housing activists erect a sign in Swampscott, Mass. A federal freeze on most evictions is set to expire soon. The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, was the only tool keeping millions of tenants in their homes.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By Erin Davis
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:56 PM EDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After July 31 some Alabamians could be waking up to eviction notices. This is due to the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium.

During the past month, the U.S. Treasury distributed $1.5 billion in assistance across the nation.

Dev Wakeley is a policy analyst for Alabama Arise, an advocacy group for low-income people. He thinks since the pandemic is not over more needs to be done.

“We need to keep people in housing,” Wakeley said. “The risks and dangers of kicking people out of their homes in a pandemic that’s resurging right now are unacceptable and immoral.”

The multifamily administrator for the Alabama Housing Finance Authority, David Young, said renters facing eviction can apply for aid through for Emergency Rental Assistance.

“The imminent eviction prevention initiative assists renter households who have applied through our program, ERA Alabama,” Young said. “That tenant has also been served with a formal eviction notice or a court case filing. And the landlord is working with the tenant so they can remain in their existing households.”

After many pushbacks to the moratorium ending, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this time the end date is final.

