Free children’s health fair held at Dorothy Height Elementary in Columbus

By Dajhea Jones
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Dorothy Height Elementary school held a free children’s health fair today.

The school partnered with Enrichment Services to host the free event.

The health fair included blood pressure checks, health screenings, nutrition assessments and much more.

Organizers say the purpose of the health fair was to give important health information to families as kids prepare to head back to school.

“So here today we are having a children’s health fair. For community, for the kids who are going back to school. We completely understand that it’s important for our families that have this opportunity. Not only get the resources, the information about health and wellness but also have their kids ready as they transition back into the public schools,” said Tracy Belt with Enrichment Services Program, Inc.

If you missed today’s health fair, there will be another tomorrow in Lagrange at Calumet Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

