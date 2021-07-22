Ga. Department of Juvenile Justice holds job fair

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice held an onsite job fair Wednesday. The department is looking to fill several positions including correctional officers, housekeepers, and food service workers.

The job fair took place at the Aaron Cohn Regional Youth Detention Center. Onsite interviews were held along with hiring offers for qualified job seekers.

“Our greatest need is going to be security folks, folks that are correctional officers - no special training needed there. We take care of everything for you. It’s a great way to get your career started with a lot of career potential. We’re always looking for those up and coming folks that want to make it a career and turn it into a leadership opportunity. We have some kids here that really need strong role models and people that want to pour into them and try to turn their lives around. And that’s really what we look for - people that want to make an impact on the community,” said Karey Ritcher.

If you missed the job fair, you can apply here.

