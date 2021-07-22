GA Public Service Commissioner visits Columbus to discuss the future of renewable energy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re learning more about how renewable energy will impact the future of Columbus.

In an exclusive interview, WTVM sat down with Georgia’s Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols today. During his visit to the Fountain City, Echols said his main priority is promoting a diverse power grid.

He believes that Georgia needs to continue with its strong commitment to natural gas. With all the issues Columbus is having with waste pickup and ever growing landfills, Echols says one of his ideas is to capitalize on waste and turn it into renewable energy.

“I am urging Liberty Utilities here to consider renewable natural gas. That is sticking a pipe down into the landfill and collecting the gas from the rotting trash, capturing it, cleaning it and using it to power trucks and busses. I think you are going to see this in the future as Columbus figures out a better way to handle waste,” said Tim Echols.

Echols says renewable energy, namely solar, is at the forefront at the state capital. Lawmakers are working on an initiative to use renewable energy to strengthen rural broadband and internet access.

