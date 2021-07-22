Hamilton’s police chief adjusts to new position

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - There are new developments today in the appointment of a new police chief in Hamilton. You may recall, the new chief replaces the former chief after a videotape surfaced featuring racist language.

The New Police Chief, Eric Wiess is settling into his freshly appointed role. This comes months after that body camera footage surfaced.

Shortly after the public saw the video former Hamilton Police Chief Gene Allmond and Patrolman John Brooks both resigned.

Because of the former chief using racially insensitive language just ahead of a Black Lives Matter Protest in Hamilton last summer, feelings of systemic racism were brought to the surface from residents.

“We throw around these words like systemic racism and people reflect on what those mean. To me it just drives home that point...” John Brasher, a Hamilton resident said. “You see it and look at it as far away but now it is here in my little town.”

However, Chief Weiss is working to combat that… something that residents say they can attest to.

“Its always nice to have someone check in on you sometimes, to me it is a comfort,” said Hamilton resident, Ana Lisa Feaster.

As with most things there is always another side to be seen. Shortly after being dropped back off at Hamilton City Hall after the ride along with chief Weiss, City officials say there is internal conflict over the Chief’s performance in his new role.

Ron Iddins, Hamilton City Attorney says Ransom Farley, Mayor Pro-Tem, who heads up the police department, turned in his resignation letter Wednesday because “I do not have the time or patience to work with people that do not desire to show me respect and wish to act like children.”

Iddins says this is directly because of the working relationship between Farley and Chief Weiss.

Furthermore, Iddins says as of Wednesday, Chief Weiss and the rest of the department no longer have the power to suspend traffic citations issued by the City’s new school speeding cameras after dismissing hundreds without notice to the Council or Mayor…. costing the City thousands of dollars in revenue.

Buddy Walker, Assistant to the Mayor says the City is working to find a resolution to the issue and said more information will be released in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.