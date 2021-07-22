Kinetic Credit Union celebrates month of giving by donating to local organizations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kinetic Credit Union wrapped up a month of giving by donating items to local organizations.

On Thursday, July 22, Kinetic employees, their families and friends have donated school supplies, children’s clothing, non-perishable food, toys and much more. Kinetic also donated Cubby Bears, which are given to children in emergency situations, to the Harris County Sheriff’s Department.

“We know that there are many in our community who are struggling right now,” said Mark Littleton, President and CEO. “These donations, whether they are monetary or essential items, show the spirit of the Kinetic team as we look to provide assistance to those who need it.”

Agencies that received the donations include Valley Rescue Mission, Orchard View, Feeding the Valley, Children’s Miracle Network, Sara Spano Clothing Bank, NeighborWorks, Harris County Sheriff’s Department, Homeless Resource Network, and Boys and Girls Club.

