Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Luke Combs pays for funeral expenses of men who died at music festival

Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn....
Luke Combs performs "Cold as You" at the CMT Music Awards on May 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. The awards show airs on June 9 with both live and prerecorded segments.(Source: AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Jake Draugelis and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - Country music star Luke Combs paid for the funeral expenses for three men who died at the Faster Horses Festival at Michigan International Speedway this month, WILX-TV reported.

Dawson Brown, Kole Sova and Richie Mays Jr. were in a trailer at a campground near the concert when they suffered carbon monoxide poisoning. Two others who were in the trailer survived the incident.

A publicist for Combs confirmed that he paid for the funerals, but said the musician didn’t wish to provide a comment on the matter.

Combs was one of the headliners playing at the concert last weekend.

Copyright 2021 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.
Renting in Columbus: Why it’s so hard to find housing
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus
Death investigation underway at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus

Latest News

Auburn City Council approves $1.5 million contract upgrading APD’s camera system
Auburn City Council approves $1.5 million contract upgrading APD’s camera system
Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics
Team USA javelin throwers training in Alabama prepare for Tokyo Olympics
A stage wall collapses one day before a major music festival in Miami.
Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host Youth Culinary Olympics
Columbus Convention and Trade Center to host Youth Culinary Olympics