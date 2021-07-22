Summer Heat Gradually on the Rise

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The end of the work week will feature more scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon and evening hours, but rain coverage doesn’t look quite as widespread as its been thus far this week. Coverage will be around 30-50% with many of us seeing breaks of dry, steamy sunshine at times. Highs will climb to near 90 today and tomorrow before low to mid 90s return for the weekend and next week. The weekend will also feature more sunshine and lower rain chances. A few hit-or-miss storms are possible on Saturday, but most of us will end up dry on Sunday and Monday as a ridge of high pressure puts a lid on pop-up thunderstorms. We’ll bump rain coverage back up again for Tuesday and Wednesday as the weather pattern turns briefly unsettled again, but past that, we dry out again – and thus see temperatures steadily climbing into the 90s still. So, looks like we could finally wrap up July on a hot—and less wet—note!

