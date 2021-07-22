Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Hometown Heroes
Power of Goodwill
Wild Animal Weekend
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Summer Heat Gradually on the Rise

By Lauren Linahan
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The end of the work week will feature more scattered showers and storms primarily during the afternoon and evening hours, but rain coverage doesn’t look quite as widespread as its been thus far this week. Coverage will be around 30-50% with many of us seeing breaks of dry, steamy sunshine at times. Highs will climb to near 90 today and tomorrow before low to mid 90s return for the weekend and next week. The weekend will also feature more sunshine and lower rain chances. A few hit-or-miss storms are possible on Saturday, but most of us will end up dry on Sunday and Monday as a ridge of high pressure puts a lid on pop-up thunderstorms. We’ll bump rain coverage back up again for Tuesday and Wednesday as the weather pattern turns briefly unsettled again, but past that, we dry out again – and thus see temperatures steadily climbing into the 90s still. So, looks like we could finally wrap up July on a hot—and less wet—note!

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angelette Mathis has been recognized as one of the Top 500 General Managers for 2020 by The...
Phenix City restaurant manager receives national recognition
1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County car crash
The Columbus Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect involved in the early...
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after warrants issued in fatal hit and run on Macon Rd.
Balloon release vigil held for “Red” Barksdale in Columbus
Funeral services held for “Red” Barksdale, pedestrian hit on Veterans Pkwy.
‘Everybody’s hurting’: Family shares loss of weekend homicide victim

Latest News

Thursday AM WX
Thursday Weather on the Go
Derek Kinkade
More Hit or Miss Storms to End the Week
Meteorologist Lauren Linahan
Hotter & Drier Days Soon on the Horizon
Wednesday AM WX
Wednesday Weather on the Go